Serial tagger on the move

SAN DIEGO - Neighbors in Ocean Beach are tired of chasing away a serial tagger.

A woman nicknamed "Mama Bear" has been plaguing Ocean Beach for weeks, scrawling messages in Sharpie on stop signs, sea walls, and trash cans.

RELATED: 'Mama Bear' angers Ocean Beach community with relentless black marker graffiti

"She doesn't want to be stopped and she wants to be able to write on everything she wants to write on," Denny Knox with the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association.

Neighbors got a stay-away order for the area around Newport Avenue, but now she's taking her handwriting up north a few blocks to Dog Beach.

Mama Bear has gotten a ticket for vandalism, and has a probation revocation hearing coming up, but Knox doesn't believe that will be enough to stop her.

"It's clearly an obsession, she clearly has some mental issues and I wish she could just get the help that she needs," Knox said. "Even just one person can do so much damage."