SeaWorld San Diego unveils new mini-submarine ride at Ocean Explorer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - SeaWorld San Diego officials Tuesday unveiled a new ride that is set to be one of the main features of its upcoming Ocean Explorer attraction.



The Submarine Quest ride will be one of five different rides that will be a big part of SeaWorld's new endeavor this summer.



The ride will turn young visitors into underwater explorers and will include many educational elements for riders.



Park officials said the goal of Submarine Quest is to make riders feel like researchers on a mission to learn about undersea animals.



An exact date for the ride's opening has not been set, but SeaWorld officials said they expect the ride and the entire Ocean Explorer attraction to open this summer.



Ocean Explorer will be located on the southeast side of the park.