SDPD investigating discovery of body in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Investigators are searching for clues Monday morning following the discovery of a body near the San Ysidro Greyhound Bus Station.
San Diego Police Department officials said they received a call from San Ysidro Port of Entry agents about a body found at 5900 Rail Court, behind a strip mall a block north of the U.S./Mexico border.
No further information was released at this time.
#BreakingNews - Body found near the border in #SanYsidro , Border Patrol and SDPD are looking into this. Updates on @10News— NedaNews (@NedaNews) June 19, 2017
