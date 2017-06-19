SDPD investigating discovery of body in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Investigators are searching for clues Monday morning following the discovery of a body near the San Ysidro Greyhound Bus Station.

San Diego Police Department officials said they received a call from San Ysidro Port of Entry agents about a body found at 5900 Rail Court, behind a strip mall a block north of the U.S./Mexico border.

No further information was released at this time.

