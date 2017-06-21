San Onofre shark attack victim recovering well

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Vista mom attacked by a great white shark near San Onofre is recovering well, according to an update from doctors.

Leanne Erickson was attacked just off the San Onofre Beach at Camp Pendleton on April 29. The shark grabbed a large portion of the back of her right leg and dragged her under the water. A witness was able to help save Ericson by tying her leg off with a surfboard leash.

It was one of the worst bites surgeons had ever seen.

RELATED: Beach closed after shark attacks woman off Camp Pendleton beach

Doctors said today that Erickson's physical strength and positive outlook have made a big difference in her recovery. She is still being treated at the hospital but she's progressing very well.

Dr. Gail Tominaga said Erickson had six plastic surgeries, several cleaning surgeries, sciatic nerve repaired skin grafts and is now taking steps on her own while walking with a brace. The best news is, she might be able to go home soon and do the physical therapy on her own.

"I think everything was aligned up perfectly because there were a lot of people there who could help her right away so that she would not have a lot of blood loss. And they got her here quickly," Dr. Tominaga said.

10 days ago Erickson posted a message on her GoGundMe page, giving thanks for the kindness and generosity of donors. She also talked about how her kids have been able to see her in the hospital a few times, but they can't wait to have her home.