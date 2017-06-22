"After emerging from five years of drought with greater water supply reliability than we had going in, this two-year-budget enables us to continue providing safe and reliable water at the lowest possible cost for our region's 3.3 million people and $222 billion economy, said Mark Muir, chair of the Water Authority's board.
Last month 10News talked with resident Dutch Berman who said his efforts to conserve water with low-flow faucets and drought-tolerant landscaping during California's drought helped lower his water bill, but he wasn't happy about a rate hike.
"I can't conserve anymore, I really can't," Berman said.
The newly adopted rates will take effect January 1, 2018.
