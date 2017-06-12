Protest held against San Diego convention center special election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--The San Diego City Council will meet Monday afternoon for a crucial vote on whether a special election should be held this November to vote on a convention center expansion, funding for homeless programs and road repairs

If the special election is approved, a vote on SoccerCity could also be added next Monday. But protesters at Civic Center Plaza this morning want the council to vote down the special election.

Alliance San Diego, along with a number of labor organizations who do not want to see special election happen, demonstrated before the noon council meeting.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer has put all of his political weight behind the special election and convention center expansion plan.

“Monday’s a very important vote," Faulconer said. "The ability to not only call the special election but to also move forward on the convention center. The following week is scheduled for SoccerCity but why Monday is so important is because the council has to call the special election to have them both on for this year.”

That is exactly what Alliance San Diego does not want to see happen.

It believes San Diegans already decided to vote on big decisions like a convention center expansion and SoccerCity during general elections when there are larger turnouts. That’s why Measure L passed in 2016, it said.

“Do we really want to be like Los Angeles, which just held its fourth special election and had single-digit turn out?" said Andrea Guerrero with Alliance San Diego. "Is that a meaningful decision? I don’t think so.”