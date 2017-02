MIRA MESA, Calif. - Police came to the rescue of a couple in distress on busy Mira Mesa Boulevard Thursday morning and delivered their baby in a U.S. Post Office parking lot.

A distressed husband called police at 6:22 a.m. and said his wife Vanessa was having a baby in the parking lot.

San Diego Police officers Matt Enderlin and Eric Hustad swooped in and delivered the precious, healthy baby boy not long later.

The department tweeted out a photo of a smiling, recovering mom and proud dad, along with Northeastern division heroes Enderlin and Hustad holding the new baby the couple named Pierce:

To do this job, you have to be ready for anything, even delivering a baby! Great job Ofcr Enderlin & Hustad and Mom! pic.twitter.com/mkbeSQkjsF — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) February 2, 2017

Congratulations, happy family!

Mom and baby doing well! Vanessa gave birth to Pierce in a parking lot this morning and 2 #SDPD officers helped! STORY on @10News 4 & 5 pic.twitter.com/RnFhLqMWrp — Jessica Chen (@10NewsJessica) February 2, 2017

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy