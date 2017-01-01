SAN DIEGO — The start of a new year ushered in the start of some sweet new lives at Scripps La Jolla and Sharp Mary Birch hospitals this weekend.

Twin girls born just minutes apart also arrived in different years at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital. The women's hospital welcomed the twins on December 31, 2016 at 11:56 p.m. and January 1, 2016 at 12:00 a.m.

Scripps La Jolla welcomed its own first bundle of joy of 2017 with Sloane Kathryn Flynn born at 12:00 a.m. to proud parents Kyle and Autumn Flynn of 4S Ranch.

Last year, boy-girl twins also arrived in different years at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.

