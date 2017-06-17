Seven soldiers missing after Navy destroyer collides with ship

BREAKING: (CNN) -- Seven crew members from the damaged US Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald are missing and one has sustained a head injury, the Japanese Coast Guard tells CNN, citing the US Navy.

The US Navy has not confirmed those details to CNN. The Fitzgerald collided with a Japanese merchant vessel, according to the US Navy.

Original post:

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- A US Navy destroyer is under its own power but has limited propulsion after colliding with a merchant ship about 56 nautical miles off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan, a US Navy official told CNN on Friday.

The USS Fitzgerald suffered damage to its starboard side above and below the waterline, resulting in some flooding, the Navy said.

The vessel was taking on water after the incident, but the crew was working to stabilize the ship by pumping water out of the hold, a US Navy official told CNN.

A US Navy official told CNN that the entire crew has not yet been accounted for.

The official said emergency procedures have been put in place and the ship is not in danger of sinking at this time.

The Japanese Coast Guard is on the scene and a US official said that US tugboats and other Navy assets, including aircraft, are on the way. The official said the merchant vessel involved in the collision is the ACX Crystal based out the Philippines.

The USS Fitzgerald requested the assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard after the collision occurred at approximately 2:30 am local time on Saturday.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet twitter account says the Navy is working with the Japanese Coast Guard to conduct a medical evacuation of the injured. The extent of the injuries remains unclear.

The Fitzgerald is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer with a crew of approximately 330 sailors.

The ship completed $21 million in upgrades and repairs in February and is currently forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, the service said.

The White House is tracking the incident, an administration official told CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Tammy Kupperman, Michael Callahan and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

Navy's 7th Fleet released the following statement on its website:

USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time, June 17, while operating about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan. The Japanese Coast Guard is on scene and providing assistance at the request of the U.S. Navy. Japan Coast Guard cutters IZUNAMI and KANO are on station, as well as a helicopter. The USS Fitzgerald is under her own power, although her propulsion is limited. The USS Fitzgerald suffered damage on her starboard side above and below the waterline. The collision resulted in some flooding. The ship's crew is responding to the casualty. The full extent of damage is being determined. The extent of number of personnel injuries is being determined. Currently working with the Japanese Coast Guard to conduct a medevac via helicopter for one Sailor. The USS Dewey (DDG 105), medical assistance and two Navy tugs are being dispatched as quickly as practicable to provide assistance. Naval aircraft are also being readied.

