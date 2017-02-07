Mystery hero saves couple from engine fire

An elderly couple from Oregon was rescued by a mystery man this weekend from their burning RV on the freeway in Del Mar, and the couple wants to thank the young man.

Barb Weamer and Lionel Weisman were in their RV on the I-5 northbound in Del Mar when they noticed smoke and saw flames coming from the engine, they said.

Lionel exited Del Mar Heights Rd. and was half-way up the off-ramp when the RV stalled. Weamer said they were in shock, almost frozen, sitting in the cab of the RV.

They said a man in a white truck zoomed-up and stopped, and yelled at them to get out, which got them to act.

The man then put out the fire in the engine with a liquid he had in the bed of the truck.

Weamer believes it was liquid insecticide. It worked.

The man only would tell them his name was Alfonso.



“So, Alfonso, we thank you," Weamer said. "You probably saved our lives."