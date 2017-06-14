More San Diegans complain of high water bills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More San Diego families are contacting 10News after reporter Jon Horn's story on a Normal Heights man who got a $1,000 water bill.



Linda DiMaria just paid three ridiculously high water bills she said she feels are mistakes.



"One bill for $1,500, one bill for $1,100, and another bill for $1,500," she said. "Finally (in May), I got a normal bill for $200 and some, which is what it should have been all along."



DiMaria told 10News a plumber couldn't find any leaks in her duplex, and her tenants couldn't possibly have used that much water.



Normal Heights resident Matt Thorn recently got a $1,000 water bill for no apparent reason. The city adjusted it back down after 10News called.



"It's an incredible amount of what -- I don't know what that amount of water looks like," Thorn said.



The city says there are two things to do if you think your water bill is erroneously high.



First, city officials recommend checking for a non-irrigation system leak. Residents are urged to read their water meter, and then turn off all water-using appliances. If after 15 minutes the dials haven't moved, you don't have a leak.



Then, check the meter to make sure it's working. Look at the cubic feet on the dial, ignoring the last two numbers. If the cubic feet on your bill is lower, your meter was likely correct.



A city spokeswoman said inspectors visited DiMaria's duplex and found no problems. She said tenants might not have reported issues.



DiMaria told 10News her problem remains unsolved.



"Now it's just a big mystery," she said.