Mobile apps to help you beat the heat

Need tips to keep cool during a heat wave? Here are some mobile apps available that offer heat-related advice and can track important data when the temperature rises.



OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool mobile app

-- The free iOS/Android app is geared for people working or spending time outdoors. Users can check the heat index and associated risk levels based on location.



More information on the app and how to download: https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/heatstress/heatapp.html?s_cid=3ni7d2XHST-Heat-App-05.2017



sunZapp

-- The sunZapp app gives users advice based on skin type, current location, clothing and other factors. The free app for iOS and Android also alerts users when to reapply sunscreen and offers real-time sun protection tips.



More information on the app and how to download: http://www.sunzapp.org/



UVMeter

-- The UVMeter app provides the UV Index for the user's current location. The app also has sunblock information and times when you are most likely to get a sunburn.



More information on the app and how to download: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/uvmeter-check-uv-index/id662827178?mt=8



Waterlogged

-- Keep track of the amount of water you're drinking and your daily water balance with this free app.



More information on the app and how to download: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/waterlogged-daily-hydration-tracker/id352199775?mt=8