Man 'acting like a bull' in middle of street stabs San Diego police dog during chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was arrested after stabbing a San Diego police dog during a chase in the North Park area.



At about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a man "acting like a bull" in the middle of the street near 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue.



When officers confronted the man, he brandished a knife at them and ran away, according to police.



The officers and their police dog Max pursued the man and caught up to him in the 3600 block of Grim Avenue, but the man stabbed Max twice after being bitten on the arm.



Officers deployed a stun gun on the man and took him into custody. He was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for the dog bites.



The K9 was rushed to the VCA Animal Hospital for treatment. Police said Max is expected to survive.