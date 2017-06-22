Man attacked on busy Ocean Beach street, killed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are investigating an attack in Ocean Beach that left one person dead Thursday.

The incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bacon Street, according to San Diego police.

Responding officers found a man with injuries to his torso lying on the sidewalk across from the Winstons Beach Club. The injured man was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The victim, who is believed to be homeless, has not been identified.

Investigators are questioning numerous witnesses as the incident occurred during a typically busy night in Ocean Beach.

Police said the suspected attacker was described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a white or gray hooded sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call SDPD homicide detectives at 619-531-2321 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

