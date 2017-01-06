Local restaurants adding hidden fee on bill

SAN DIEGO - San Diego restaurants may be charging more in 2017 - and you'll have to keep an eye out when you get your bill.

San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott says many restaurants have been upfront about the changes, but others are keeping it under wraps.

"Many of these diners did not learn of this so-called surcharge, which is not mandated by an governmental entity until they received their check," Elliot said. "At that point, of course, it was too late to send the food back."

Other restaurants have been upfront with their customers about the charges, and say they've added them to offset the minimum wage hike.

Arturo Kassel ownes Prep Kitchen in Little Italy. He says he didn't want to cut employees, so he tacked on a 3.75% surcharge. He's made sure to not cut corners, and makes sure to notify customers of the charge.

The City Attorney says she will investigate restaurants sneaking the surcharge in and San Diegans can help, by reporting it. If you have an improper charge complaint, call: (619) 533-5600.