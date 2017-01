SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are at the scene of a shooting in the area of Ulric Street and Linda Vista Road in Linda Vista, a department spokesman says.

The officer-involved shooting in the 2100 block of Ulric Street left one person wounded, authorities said. The pateint has been taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in undisclosed condition.

BREAKING NEWS:We are onscene of an Officer Involved Shooting in Linda Vista. Avoid intersection of Ulric & Comstock pic.twitter.com/bzEBQnwHY6 — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) January 24, 2017

It's not immediately clear what led to the gunfire but our 10News photojournalist Virginia Creighton spoke to a witness to said there were three males engaged in a dispute immediately prior to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.