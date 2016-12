ANAHEIM, Calif. - Hundreds of people brought their lightsabers to Downtown Disney Wednesday night, to pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.

The actress, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died Tuesday morning.

The crowd in Downtown Disney held their lightsabers toward the sky, cheering "may the force be with you" and "remember Carrie Fisher."

Tributes to Carrie Fisher have been happening around the world. In San Franciso, at Lucasfilm headquarters, a statue of Yoda looks down upon the messages left by her fans.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.