Is San Diego a soccer city? Group officially files to bring MLS team to town

SAN DIEGO — A group of San Diegans announced its plan to bring a Major League Soccer team to San Diego Monday afternoon.

The group is led by businessman Mike Stone who presented the application to MLS Commissioner Don Garber on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum.

"San Diego is a soccer city and we believe it is more than ready to embrace a Major League soccer team, Stone said. "We would like nothing more than to deliver the world's most popular sport to one of the world's greatest cities."

Investor Mike Stone just handed official MLS expansion application to commissioner Don Garber. Hoping to become MLS team #25. — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) January 30, 2017

The proposal includes the construction of a state-of-the-art, joint-use soccer stadium in Mission Valley at the current site of Qualcomm Stadium, recently abandoned by National Football League team the Los Angeles Chargers.

It would not require public funds and could be used for collegiate football and other events, the group said.

The group includes former Qualcomm president Steve Altman, technology entrepreneurs Massih and Masood Tayebi and Padres owner Peter Seidler.

SD Sports Alliance ED committed to establishing San Diego as "Soccer City USA." #MLSinSD — Mark Saunders (@10NewsSaunders) January 30, 2017

Sandy Coronilla is a digital producer at KGTV 10News. Follow her @10NewsSandy