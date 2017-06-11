1 dead, 1 injured in Horton Plaza shooting; suspects on the loose

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--One man was shot to death and another one was wounded when two gunmen opened fire inside the Horton Plaza mall Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police are searching for two suspects who fatally shot a 43-year-old San Diego man several times in the chest on the seventh floor of the downtown San Diego shopping center around 11:45 p.m., officials said. The victim was transported to UC San Diego Hospital where he later died despite life saving measures.

Police said the second victim, a 29-year-old Riverside man, is related to the first victim and suffered a minor gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to the survive his injury.

Both victims have been identified but police have not yet released their names.

SDPD homicide detectives were in the process of conducting an investigation Sunday morning and said that the suspects confronted the victims for an unknown reason and one of the suspects shot both of the victims. They then fled north through Horton Plaza.

Suspect descriptions included one black male wearing a red shirt and another black male wearing a gray outfit.

Police did not provide a further description of the suspects.

Joshua Stewart witnessed the ensuing police response and described seeing "a ton" of police officers located at almost every exit to Horton Plaza searching for the shooting suspects.

Walking home, saw a ton of @SanDiegoPoliceD officers near Horton Plaza. Officer said there was a shooting, suspect at large. — Joshua Stewart (@jptstewart) June 11, 2017

There was an officer at nearly every exit for the Horton Plaza mall parking lot, looking to see if the shooter was trying to get away. — Joshua Stewart (@jptstewart) June 11, 2017

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy