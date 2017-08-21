Hollywood producer Joel Silver named in lawsuit over San Diego native's death in Bora Bora

A well-known Hollywood producer is being sued over the death of a San Diego native during a trip to Bora Bora.



Carmel Musgrove -- an associate producer and assistant to famed producer Joel Silver -- accompanied Silver, his family and other members of his Silver Pictures company to Bora Bora to celebrate Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding and honeymoon in August 2015.



Variety reported the wrongful death lawsuit names Silver, Silver Pictures and employee Martin Herold.



The lawsuit stated Musgrove was "furnished with alcohol" during a morning fishing trip, at a lunch meeting and during dinner on August 18, 2015. According to the suit, the alcohol was provided by the "Silver Defendants."



Later that evening, according to the lawsuit, Herold and Musgrove both consumed alcohol, cocaine and marijuana in Herold's bungalow. The lawsuit stated Musgrove returned to her room an hour later, where she asked for matches from the hotel's front desk.



"The delivery of the matches was the last time anyone reported seeing Carmel alive," according to the suit.



Authorities said a welfare check was initiated the following day after colleagues noticed Musgrove was not present during any of the day's activities.



At about 1 a.m. on August 20, Musgrove's body was "found floating nude on one of the banks in a nearby lagoon, 400-500 yards from her bungalow," the suit stated.



French investigators said five factors contributed to Musgrove's death -- "overconsumption of alcohol; consumption of cocaine; fatigue caused by overwork; heat stroke after the fishing trip on August 18, 2015; a midnight swim during unfavorable weather conditions."



The lawsuit stated the first four factors "are traceable to conduct involving Defendants."



Musgrove, from La Mesa, started out as an intern in the film industry, and within six months, she was named an assistant to Silver.



Musgrove worked as a production assistant on the making of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" in 2011. She rose to the level of associate producer for the Liam Neeson thriller "Non-Stop" in 2014, and she worked on "The Gunman," starring Sean Penn, in 2015.



Silver is best known for producing hit films such as "Die Hard," "Lethal Weapon," "The Matrix" and "Sherlock Holmes."