CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Dozens of kids received a free swim lesson on Thursday, part of the nationwide event called The World's Largest Swim Lesson.

Kids of all ages were taught the basics of water safety during the lesson at Chula Vista's Loma Verde Aquatic Center.

By the count of the San Diego Safe Kids Drowning Prevention Task Force, nine children under the age of 14 drowned in San Diego County in 2015. There were three drownings in 2016. So far in 2017 there has already been one.