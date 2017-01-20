Floodwater threatens Lakeside homes

LAKESIDE - Even with the water pumps humming and the sandbags piled high, homeowners in Lakeside fell victim to flooding once again.

"These pumps are doing an okay job at this point," Ken Hughes said. "But they're not going to be enough."

Hughes said he's outraged that he has to deal with flooding outside of his home off Winter Gardens Boulevard and Lemoncrest Drive every time a storm moves in.

"If what they say is going to happen forecast-wise, at the other end of those sandbags there's no way the water is going to be able to be held back," he said.

He spent the day moving some items from his home in fear that this series of storms would destroy them.

"I have thousands of dollars worth of, just like anybody else does in their home, worth of belongings that I can't save. There's just no way. I mean I'd have to get a moving truck out here and move out of my home and I'm not going to do that."

San Diego County had crews working to pump out some of the water throughout the day. But Hughes said the problem isn't damage control, it's infrastructure.

"I want some answers from the county. I want to know, why? Is it going to take somebody drowning? A kid walking to school up here to fall and hit his head and drown before they do something?" Hughes said.

County officials said Lemoncrest is second on their priority list for the Lakeside community. The project to fix the road's flooding problem would cost an estimated $8 million.

They say they're applying for grants and still figuring out how to fund the problem before they can make any repairs.