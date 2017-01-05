Dogs saved en route to meat factory

EL CAJON, Calif. - Tina the dog had never been petted – or walked on a leash -- until she came to El Cajon. That’s the sad story told by Stacy Parmer, founder of The Barking Lot rescue group in El Cajon. Parmer told 10News that she recently brought 12 dogs back from Thailand. She said they were on their way to a dog meat factory.



Parmer says her group received five dogs from Thailand in November, before the dozen that came in last month. Nine more will arrive at The Barking Lot later this month. The group has an event planned Friday, January 13th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Mission Brewery at 1441 L Street in San Diego. No adoptions will take place there, but the public can get a chance to meet the dogs.



Parmer says the dogs may be experiencing a little culture shock.

"They don't just jump into your arms and say, 'You're here to see me! I'm so grateful!" she said. "They are grateful, but a bit more understated."



She said the dogs are not used to walking on a leash, but they are housebroken and don’t bark much. The animals are basically strays that lived on the street. They’re often referred to as “Soi dogs” – Parmer said “Soi” is the Thai word for “street.” Parmer said the dog meat trade has basically been outlawed in Thailand but dogs are still captured on the street and shipped to other Asian countries.



She said these street dogs are savvy, street smart and independent.

“The bond is there, they're just not as pushy in their behavior (toward people)," she said.

If you're interested in adopting one of the dogs, go to wwww.thebarkinglot.net.

