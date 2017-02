SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - One man is dead after a hit-and-run near Sweetwater road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say the man was killed right in front of his stepdaughter, as she dropped him off. Photojournalist Paul Anderegg was on scene in the 10News Breaking Newstracker shortly after the accident happened.

Deputies told 10News the car - silver, with front-end damage, was found down the street shortly before 11 p.m., but the driver remains on the run.