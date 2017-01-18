Road rage driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Navy man

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The driver involved in a road rage incident that took the life of a U.S. Navy officer in 2015 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in court today.
Darla Renee Jackson, 26, changed her plea after the charge was reduced from second-degree murder. She could now face up to 11 years in prison.
Jackson fatally struck and ran over 39-year-old Zachary Buob, a Navy chief petty officer in special operations, after chasing him on his motorcycle in her Nissan Altima from northbound Interstate 5 in Chula Vista to eastbound State Route 54 in May 2015.