Road rage driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Navy man

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The driver involved in a road rage incident that took the life of a U.S. Navy officer in 2015 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in court today.

Darla Renee Jackson, 26, changed her plea after the charge was reduced from second-degree murder. She could now face up to 11 years in prison.

Jackson fatally struck and ran over 39-year-old Zachary Buob, a Navy chief petty officer in special operations, after chasing him on his motorcycle in her Nissan Altima from northbound Interstate 5 in Chula Vista to eastbound State Route 54 in May 2015.

For unknown reasons, Jackson and Buob had a back-and-forth altercation that escalated. Jackson chased Buob onto the 54 freeway and struck him, then ran him over.

Buob was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Sentencing for Jackson will be held April 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Bay Courthouse.

Sandy Coronilla is a digital producer with KGTV 10News. Follow her @10NewsSandy