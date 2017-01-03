Coachella 2017 lineup

Cloudy
A fan watches Modest Mouse perform during day 1 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2013 in Indio, California.
The 2017 lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to be held April 14-16 and April 21-23 will include performances by Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar and Bon Iver, Lorde and many more. Passes go on sale tomorrow.
