Chula Vista to get $1 billion resort hotel, convention center

Joe Little
11:02 AM, Jun 19, 2017
31 mins ago
CHULA VISTA (KGTV) -- Officials with the City of Chula Vista and Port of San Diego are expected to sign a Letter of Intent this week with Rida Development Corporation to build a billion-dollar resort hotel and convention center. 

The hotel is expected to have more than 1,000 hotel rooms, 275,000 of convention space, and even a lazy river.

Here's the shocker: RIDA is building it, but Gaylord Hotels will operate the resort once it opens.

Gaylord was negotiating with the Port and city roughly a decade ago to build the resort when the whole thing crumbled.

 

Joe Little is working on a story Monday for 10News. Stay tuned for updates.

