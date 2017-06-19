Chula Vista to get $1 billion resort hotel, convention center

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) -- Officials with the City of Chula Vista and Port of San Diego are expected to sign a Letter of Intent this week with Rida Development Corporation to build a billion-dollar resort hotel and convention center.

The hotel is expected to have more than 1,000 hotel rooms, 275,000 of convention space, and even a lazy river.

Here's the shocker: RIDA is building it, but Gaylord Hotels will operate the resort once it opens.

Gaylord was negotiating with the Port and city roughly a decade ago to build the resort when the whole thing crumbled.

