Chargers move prompts stages of grief in fans

Over the last two days San Diegans have seen grown men cry. We've watched them burn jerseys. We've heard them yell.

So we talked to a therapist about the grief Chargers fans are feeling as their team heads to Los Angeles.

Cory Stege, a licensed therapist and the founder of Evolve Psychotherapy in Banker's Hill, did not underestimate the expressions of loss from fans.

"It's a part of their identity and who they are and so for them I'm sure, you know, the move to LA is feeling a lot like it's a loss of who they are and their identity which can feel similar to, you know, losing someone close to us," Stege said.

She explain the five stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

Many fans are in the denial and anger phases.

"When something like his happens, people feel out of control and that's not always a good feeling, it can be really uncomfortable," she said. "We tend to be creatures of habit and so when that's disrupted or we don't have that any longer, it can be really unsettling."

Stege said the grieving periods lasts a different amount of time for everyone, but you can expect the Super Bowl and the start of next season to trigger emotion.

In an interview with XTRA 1360 , Quarterback Philip Rivers got emotional as he asked fans to continue supporting him and the team.

"I do hope, and I say this with all sincerity and sensitiveness to the community here, I do hope there's still some families and sons and dads whatever who will load up shoot right up the road on a Sunday afternoon and still pull for the guys we always pulled for," Rivers said.

"I feel numb about it all," Rivers said. "It hasn't settled in."