(KGTV)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted 546 pounds of drugs worth $2.5 million last weekend, including two bundles of methamphetamine hidden in a woman’s body cavity.

On Friday, CBP officers inspected a Nissan Pathfinder occupied by a Mexican national and a 17-year-old U.S. citizen at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Officers said they found 13 packages of meth and eight packages of cocaine in a duffel bag in the backseat. The weight of the drugs was 52 pounds with a street value of $642,000, said officers.

In a separate bust, CBP officials said they questioned a 36-year-old woman who they described as nervous at the Calexico West port of entry on Sunday. A search revealed more than half a pound of meth concealed in the woman’s body cavity, officers said.

The drugs had a street value of $826, according to investigators.

Overall, CBP officers said they intercepted 372 pounds of meth, 52 pounds of cocaine, 66 pounds of fentanyl and 120 pounds of marijuana between Friday and Sunday.

Officers said they found the drugs hidden inside vehicles in various places such as the bumper, gas tank, spare tire and quarter panels.

The people involved in the searches were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing, according to Customs and Border Protection.

"CBP officers maintain a strong work ethic and are committed to combatting drug trafficking at our ports of entry,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego. “The drug trafficking organizations attempt to deceive us but we remain vigilant and will continue to apprehend those who attempt entry with contraband."