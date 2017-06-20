Car windows, tires vandalized in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) --Ocean Beach residents are still trying to fix the damage done to their cars over the weekend.

Neighbors on Cape May Avenue say someone smashed at lease three windshields, and others on Muir Avenue say at least five cars had their tires tampered with.

“Just a pain in the butt this morning going to work,” David Jimenez said.

San Diego Police say so far they have not had anyone file a police report about the damage, but encourage victims to make one.

Jimenez hopes whoever caused the damage, never does it again.

“Just stop," he said. "It’s ruining our days."