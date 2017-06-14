OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- One person was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of arson for a 50-acre brush fire in Oceanside. The fire happened on the Camp Pendleton-Oceanside border, an Oceanside Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was 100% contained as of Tuesday night, however, there are parts still smoldering in the center.

No buildings were burned. One firefighter suffered minor injuries from a chainsaw.

Tuesday afternoon, Oceanside Police issued an advisory for residents to cease all use of drones in the Camp Pendleton and Oceanside area because aerial support was being hampered.

Vegetation fire near golf course on Camp Pen is currently at 50 acres. No containment information at this time. pic.twitter.com/oS7Dalo7XI — Camp Pendleton 75 (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 13, 2017

The city of Oceanside closed Douglas Drive between North River Road and Vandegrift Boulevard to stage fire equipment to fight the fire.

Douglas Dr is closed from N. River Rd to Vandegrift to stage fire equipment due to a brush fire on Camp Pendleton. Use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/mQjJWj13y1 — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) June 13, 2017

Susan Schag captured smoke from the fire and shared it with 10News on Twitter.

Update on Camp Pendleton fire. Helicopters now showing up. Video taken looking north from Old Grove Road in Oceanside. pic.twitter.com/YlotLeTnpS — Susan Schag (@susanschag) June 13, 2017