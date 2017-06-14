Arrest made in 50-acre Camp Pendleton fire

Allison Horn, Sandy Coronilla
3:07 PM, Jun 13, 2017
4 hours ago

Courtesy photo: Edward Weil 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Courtesy photo @ joedayala

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- One person was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of arson for a 50-acre brush fire in Oceanside. The fire happened on the Camp Pendleton-Oceanside border, an Oceanside Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was 100% contained as of Tuesday night, however, there are parts still smoldering in the center.
No buildings were burned. One firefighter suffered minor injuries from a chainsaw.

Tuesday afternoon, Oceanside Police issued an advisory for residents to cease all use of drones in the Camp Pendleton and Oceanside area because aerial support was being hampered. 

The city of Oceanside closed Douglas Drive between North River Road and Vandegrift Boulevard to stage fire equipment to fight the fire. 

Susan Schag captured smoke from the fire and shared it with 10News on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top