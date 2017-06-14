OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- One person was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of arson for a 50-acre brush fire in Oceanside. The fire happened on the Camp Pendleton-Oceanside border, an Oceanside Fire Department spokesman said.
The fire was 100% contained as of Tuesday night, however, there are parts still smoldering in the center.
No buildings were burned. One firefighter suffered minor injuries from a chainsaw.
Tuesday afternoon, Oceanside Police issued an advisory for residents to cease all use of drones in the Camp Pendleton and Oceanside area because aerial support was being hampered.
