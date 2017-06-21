Bee aware! California rains to make bee season extra buzzy

(KGTV)--California's remarkable rainy winter successfully kicked much of the state out of drought conditions but it's also likely to cause an unusually active bee season in San Diego.

Two hikers had to be rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park following a bee attack that left the women stranded on a trail with swollen, stinger-filled faces before a rescue crew member arrived via helicopter.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Captain Mike Howell said the recent rain, coupled with Spring's rising temperatures, has increased bee activity, an observation consistent with professional bee removal specialists like Ted Cruz.

Cruz owns The Bee Guys, a San Diego-area bee removal service. He said we're in the middle of an especially busy bee season right now.

"This year because of the heavy rains we're having more activity than usual," Cruz said. He added that bees are more active in the heat.

What should you do if you're stung by a bee?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture you should follow these tips if you're the unfortunate soul who is stung by a bee:

The stinger still contains venom even if it's in your skin so you need to remove it asap

Do not pull it out with your fingernails or tweezers, that will make it worse

Do scrape it off with something with a flat surface, like the edge of a credit card, dull knife blade or edge of your nail

If you're stung more than 15 times, seek medical attention but it's interesting to note that an average adult can be stung upwards of 1,100 times and still be okay. The general rule of thumb is 10 stings per pound of body weight is okay. If you're worried, get checked. If you feel ill, call 9-1-1 .

It's important to remember that honey bees are one of the most beneficial insects to humans because they pollinate our crops, produce honey and make beeswax.

But all that goodness shouldn't get in the way of outdoorsy-types enjoying this Spring.

Let's find out what the experts say you should do if you encounter a swarm of bees.

The Department of Agriculture offers these tips on what you should do if you encounter a swarm of bees. HowCast has conveniently put together this YouTube video using the department's tips:

