Baby rescued from hot car at swap meet in the South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A woman saved a four-month-old baby from a hot car parked at the Coronado Ave. swap meet in Nestor Wednesday, according to San Diego Police.

The woman was walking by the white Nissan Cube, heard the baby crying, and peered inside the car to see he was alone, said officers. She ran to alert swap meet security guard Ruben Cazares, who arrived at the car and saw the baby drenched with sweat.

Cazares told 10News he was about to break the glass but someone with a thin arm was able to reach inside the window, which was open about three inches. Cazares said the person opened the car door to help the child.

At the time of the emergency, police said temperatures were in the mid to low 70's.

San Diego Police and paramedics arrived at the scene to investigate and evaluate the boy's health. Officers put the baby inside the air conditioned patrol car.

A police sergeant said the baby was left in the car by his grandmother, who went to the swap meet to buy paint and forgot the child was in the back seat. Officers said the boy was in the car alone for 15 to 30 minutes.

SDPD child abuse detectives spoke to the grandmother, who was not arrested.

The baby's mother arrived to claim him and said her son is fine.

