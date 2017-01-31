Auto shop hit by thief

SAN DIEGO - A local, small business in Pacific Beach is helping police find a thief who was caught on camera stealing from the store.



Mark Duncan, who runs DMC Performance, a neighborhood motorcycle shop, said his shop has been hit three times by crooks in recent months.



Friday, he said a man took a helmet worth hundreds of dollars, and walked right out the front door.



“It’s hurtful really, because I’m not a big dealership, I don’t have tons of money,” Duncan said. “Who does that? I brag about the community in PB, how cool people are, I’ve had the best customers in the world, everyone is super nice, then we have somebody like that come in.”



Duncan said he loves his customers and knows many of them on a personal level. He hopes that by releasing the surveillance video to police, it will get the thief caught before he targets any of his neighbors.



And to the thief - he said he would have helped the man if he had only asked.



“If you really needed a helmet that bad, and you asked me, I would have gave you that helmet,” Duncan said.