Authorities respond to shots fired in Lemon Grove home

LEMON GROVE, Calif. - Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting inside a Lemon Grove home that left at least one person dead early Tuesday morning.



The shooting was reported on Edding Drive near Mount Vernon Street at around 2 a.m., according to authorities.



10News learned two armed people entered a home, and following some type of confrontation, shots were fired. Authorities confirmed one person was killed, possibly by a person inside the house. A 22-year-old man was also shot multiple times inside the home, but he is expected to survive.



Authorities are trying to determine if the person killed had broken into the house.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.