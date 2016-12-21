Arrests made in Mira Mesa shooting death

On Monday, December 19, 2016, at approximately 8:33 p.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call of shots fired in the area of Menkar Road and Markab Drive in the Mira Mesa neighborhood. When officers arrived on scene they found blood, but no victim(s). At about 9:00 p.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call of a gunshot victim at Sharp Memorial Hospital. It was determined the two incidents were related. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 11:29 p.m.



On December 20, 2016, at about 12:30 a.m., Homicide Detectives responded to the scene. A person of interest was identified who resided at a home on Markab Drive. The San Diego Police Department S.W.A.T. Team was utilized to direct the occupants of the home to exit the residence. The residents complied, but the person of interest was not home.



Homicide Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence. Detectives processed the scene, collected evidence and are still actively investigating the incident. The investigation revealed the decedent drove to the 8500 block of Menkar Road with two companions to commit a crime. The decedent and one of the companions walked up to a residence on Markab Drive where gunfire was exchanged outside the home. The decedent was struck once by gunfire and was transported to the hospital by his two companions.



Homicide Detectives arrested those two companions as a result of his death during the commission of a crime. The companions have been identified as 22-year-old Chien Ngoc PHAM and a 17 year-old juvenile both from San Diego.



The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old James Carmona MARTINEZ from San Diego.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

