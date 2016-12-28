Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting death in Vista

VISTA, Calif. - Authorities Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old Vista man in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting death of an acquaintance.



San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials said Kevin Phan was taken into custody at a home in the 1600 block of Harbor Drive in Vista. Phan is suspected in the Dec. 24 slaying of 22-year-old Tyler Branon, of Fallbrook.



Phan was booked into Vista jail on a single count of murder.



Sheriff's officials said Branon was found sitting in a car by deputies shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane. He had been shot several times.



Deputies immediately began to render first aid and paramedics continued, but Branon was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.



The cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds and determined to be a homicide, according to the medical examiner's office. All other details about the death have been sealed.



While investigators are looking into the possible motive of the shooting, sheriff's officials confirmed Phan and Branon knew each other.



Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.



A GoFundMe account was established to help the victim's family with funeral costs.