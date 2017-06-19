10NEWS Investigation: Protecting yourself from contractor fraud

11:14 AM, Jun 19, 2017
(KGTV) -- For Monday's Team 10 investigation, reporter Allison Ash talks with victims of an ex-con convicted of fraud who later allegedly bilked several North County residents from thousands of dollars in a contractor scam. Allison spoke with state expert Rick Lopes about what people can do to protect themselves from falling victim to fraudalent contractors and prevent losing tens of thousands of dollars. Watch tonight: Ex-Con Contractor

