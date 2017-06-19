10NEWS Investigation: Protecting yourself from contractor fraud

Heat Advisory issued June 19 at 2:30AM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Diego

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 19 at 2:30AM PDT expiring June 22 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Diego

Heat Advisory issued June 19 at 2:30AM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego

Heat Advisory issued June 19 at 2:30AM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: San Diego

Heat Advisory issued June 15 at 9:41PM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego

Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 4:05PM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego

Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 4:05PM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Diego

Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 10:26AM PDT expiring June 21 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego