SUV driver killed in crash on SR-125 in Eastlake

City News Service
5:58 PM, Aug 20, 2017
7:01 AM, Aug 21, 2017
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - The driver of an SUV was killed and three of his family members were injured following a single-vehicle crash on state Route 125 in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista, authorities said.

The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Sunday on the toll portion of the highway near the H Street onramp when, for unknown reasons, a black SUV veered off the highway and plunged down an embankment, Chula Vista fire officials said.

The driver, a man whose name was not immediately released, was killed, while one person suffered major trauma injuries and two suffered moderate trauma injuries, fire officials said. The survivors were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

It wasn't immediately known why the SUV veered off the highway, and authorities are investigating the crash.

