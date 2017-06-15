Where to watch fireworks in San Diego 2017

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--There will be no shortage of patriotic festivities for your family to enjoy around town this Fourth of July holiday. Here's our guide to some of the best dazzling light shows to inspire your Independence Day evening.

University City 4th of July Celebration

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Standley Park and Recreation Center, 35858 Governor Drive, San Diego

The Independence Day celebration at Standley Park begins with a pancake breakfast and continues with music & dance, a bike & pet parade, scavenger hunt, field games, rock wall, merchandise, and a beer garden. The recreation center pool is open for swimming, so don't forget your swimsuit! (Source: City of San Diego)

Mira Mesa July 4th Fireworks Show

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Mira Mesa Community Park, 8575 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA

You can watch this 600-shell fireworks show, which will be launched from Mira Mesa High School, at Mira Mesa Community Park right across the street from the school or from Mesa Verde Park. (Source: MiraMesaFireworks.org)

Lake Murray Fireworks

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Lake Murray Community Park, 7001 Murray Park Drive, San Diego, CA

Big Bay Boom

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Coronado Ferry Landing, North and South Embarcaderos

(Source: Big Bay Boom)

Chula Vista 4th Fest

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA

A spectacular fireworks display will be featured at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (CVTC) in Chula Vista on the Fourth of July beginning at 9 p.m. The Chula Vista 4th Fest fireworks will be set off with special simultaneous music on the radio. Participating stations are 91X, Magic 92.5, and Z90.3. Gold sponsor of the event is Seven Mile Casino. Launched from the athlete training grounds, excellent viewing of the fireworks is available at the CVTC and Mountain Hawk Park. Located at 2800 Olympic Parkway, the CVTC can accommodate a maximum number of 5,000 attendees. Parking via the Visitor’s entrance is limited to 400 cars and costs $10, cash only, per auto; attendees will be counted upon entrance. Gates to the CVTC open at 6 p.m. and alcohol is not allowed on the premises; vehicles may be searched. Animals are strictly forbidden at the Training Center. In addition, free parking will be permitted at the New Hope Community Church, 2720 Olympic Parkway, adjacent to the Training Center. Mountain Hawk Park, 1475 Lake Crest Drive, opens at 6 a.m. and can accommodate 3,000 people for viewing the fireworks display. (Source: City of Chula Vista)

Fourth of July Fireworks at Poway High School

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: 15500 Espola Road, Poway, CA

Enjoy spectacular fireworks as they light up the sky over Lake Poway High School Stadium. Games, activities, and a DJ spinning the tunes round out the fun. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Fireworks begin at 9:00 pm. Please arrive early to allow plenty of time for parking. (Source: City of Poway)

Fourth of July Fireworks in Ocean Beach

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Ocean Beach Pier, 5072 Niagara Ave., San Diego, CA

Celebrate the fourth of July in Ocean Beach with a spectacular fireworks display off the OB Pier! Celebrate the official start of summer in Southern California by spending the day enjoying the many shops, restaurants and coffee shops in Downtown Ocean Beach We have free parking at our Main Beach Parking Lot as well as at our Pier Parking Lot. Spend the day picnicking with family and friends, swimming in the ocean, walking and playing in the sand and shopping along Newport Ave. Then bundle up as the sun sets and pull up a blanket for a really spectacular fireworks show from the OB Pier. (Source: Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association)

Camp Pendleton Fireworks and Beach Bash

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Location: Del Mar Beach Resort, 210841, 12th Street, Camp Pendleton North, CA

The 2017 Ken Grody Ford Beach Bash will feature DJ Mike, exciting kids’ activities, Tribute to Heroes video, fireworks show, food trucks, Margaritaville and the MCX Del Mar Exchange. Enter a drawing for the Ken Grody Ford Cash Prizes and 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE. Hit the sand and surf early and plan to stay late! Check out the schedule of events for a detailed list of activities along with the concessions and FAQs for a day of patriotic fun. Please be aware, No Glass Bottles Allowed. (Source: Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton)

Volcan Mountain Fireworks from the Summit hike

Hours: 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Volcan Mountain Wilderness Preserve, 1209 Farmer Road, Julian, CA

Enjoy a bird’s eye view of the many firework displays around San Diego County from Volcan Mountain summit. This hike is moderately strenuous with a elevation gain of 1,000 ft. and a round-trip distance of 5.5 miles. Dress in layers, wear hiking boots and bring snacks and plenty of water. On the hike up, learn about the area’s history and geography as you take in a coastal sunset while waiting for the fireworks to begin! Then, kick back and enjoy the show. Plan ahead; a fully charged flashlight will help guide you down the mountain in the moonlight. This event meets at the Hubbell gate. (Source: County of San Diego)

Vista Independence Day Celebration

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA

(Source: City of Vista)

El Cajon's Annual Fourth of July Fireworks

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: 1675 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon, CA

(Source: City of El Cajon)

Santee Salutes July 4th

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Town Center Community Park, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee, CA

(Source: City of Santee)

Escondido's 54th Annual Independence Day Fireworks

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Grape Day Park, 321 N. Broadway, Escondido, CA

(Source: California Center for the Arts Escondido)

Legoland's Red, White and Boom Celebration in Carlsbad

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: 1 Legoland Drive, Carlsbad, CA

Don't miss Fireworks set to a patriotic musical tribute with great viewing in designated locations throughout the Park. Throughout the day, kids of all ages can enjoy performances, meet their favorite LEGO® Friends and Characters, and participate in all-American family picnic games, like water-balloon tosses, burlap sack races, the Family Build Challenge and LEGO Hamburger relay. The celebration lasts from 1:00pm to 9:00pm with fireworks at 8:30pm. All Red, White and BOOM! activities are included in the cost of admission to LEGOLAND California. (Source: Legoland California)

Fireworks at the San Diego County Fair

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Heineken Grandstand Stage, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA

(Source: San Diego County Fair)

Rancho Bernardo Spirit of the Fourth Fireworks

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Bernardo Heights Middle School, 12990 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA

Rancho Bernardo's lavish fireworks display, "Sky Concert" produced by PYRO Spectaculars, begins at 9 p.m. The fireworks display ends with a Grand Finale display of nearly 400 high altitude shells. This event should not be missed. (Source: Spiritofthefourth.org)

Fourth of July Fireworks at La Jolla Cove

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla, CA

Come celebrate 4th of July with friends, family, and fireworks at La Jolla Cove! Ellen Browning Scripps Park is free and open to the public. Come early to find your spot and enjoy some of the best sunset views in America's Finest City! (Source: Lajollabythesea.org)