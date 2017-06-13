Want to have a great summer? Here are San Diego's best entertainment picks for your family!

BAYSIDE SUMMER NIGHTS - Bayside Summer Nights opens with a tribute to the music of America, from movies and Broadway to patriotic favorites, including a salute to the armed forces. Pre-concert activities for kids begin at 6 p.m. Single Tickets are on sale now.

LEGOLAND – One-stop shopping for fun at this North San Diego County resort! After a day touring the theme park’s Miniland USA or Ninjago World, your family can check out the Sea Life Aquarium or Legoland Water Park.

SEAWORLD – New at SeaWorld San Diego this summer - “All Day Orca Play” for an intimate look at the lives of killer whales. Grab a guide when you enter the park: you won’t want to miss other hits like Elmo Rocks and the Bayside Skyride for beautiful views of Mission Bay.

SAN DIEGO ZOO – The world-famous zoo is home to animals from around the globe! Don’t miss the unique experiences like the Early Morning with Pandas, and Animals in Action to see how trainers care for the zoo’s residents.

MARITIME MUSEUM – Adventure awaits at the Maritime Museum of San Diego. The exhibits take you through San Diego’s seafaring history, from the Star of India to the Navy’s presence in San Diego Bay.

OLD TOWN– Take a trip back through San Diego history at California’s first settlement with a mission and a fort. When you’re done indulging in Mexican food, you can browse at specialty shops and dance to the strolling mariachis.

LIVING COAST DISCOVERY CENTER – The former Chula Vista Nature Center has all new adventures in the South Bay. This summer, experience “Back to Nature”, an interactive exhibit featuring parrots, iguanas, and more.

BALBOA PARK – Young or old, there's something for everyone at Balboa Park. Explore a new exhibit in one of the many museums, or stop to smell the Rose Garden.

SCRIPPS BIRCH AQUARIUM – What’s up, fishes? The aquarium’s new “100 Island” exhibit is a working laboratory. Once you’re schooled on fish, you can get hands-on at the Tide Pool Plaza.

NEW CHILDREN’S MUSEUM – Why take kids to look at art when they can make it? The New Children’s Museum downtown encourages children to think, play and create with immersive art studios like the Innovators Lab.

AQUATICA SAN DIEGO – The farther you go from the ocean, the hotter it gets in the summer. Aquatica San Diego brings the beach to you at this South Bay water park. Ride the surf in one of the country’s largest wave pools or relax on the lazy river.