5 child friendly activities for ringing in the New Year

The children can use a hole punch or scissors to cut old magazines and used wrapping paper into tiny colorful pieces to make confetti.
.
After they are done, fill light colored balloons with confetti and inflate them.
The children will love popping the confetti-filled balloons at midnight!
Put Together a Time Capsule
Materials: Small box, photos, art supplies, cell phone and thumb drive
This is an easy and fun way of documenting the year.
Decorate a small box and label it with the year - then fill the box with momentos.
Examples of items to put in your time capsule are:
-Pictures taken during the year
-Drawings
-Photos downloaded from the internet showing favorite actors, shows, activities
-A questionnaire asking who their best friends are, favorite color, animal, favorite TV show, goals and resolutions for the new year.
-A thumb drive with cell phone video of the family putting the time capsule together.
Creating a time capsule and reading the ones from previous years is a wonderful and meaningful way for a family to ring in the New Year.
Create New Year’s Eve Party Poppers
Materials: Toilet paper rolls, tissue paper, ribbon, candy or small toys, art supplies such as glue and glitter.
Fill a toilet paper roll with candy or small toys, wrap the roll with tissue paper, leaving 2 - 3 inches of extra paper on each end. Tie the ends with ribbon. You can preprint the year and glue it on the paper as well.
Design a New Year’s Eve Hat
Materials: Card stock, hole punch, crafting supplies such as glue, glitter, markers or crayons, string or ribbon, preprinted Happy New Year sheet that the kids can color and cut and paste on cardstock.