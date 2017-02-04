Non-traditional Valentine's Day ideas

It’s never too early to prepare for the next big holiday – Valentine’s Day. If you want to do something other than the typical dinner and chocolates, here are some non-traditional ideas to show your love.

GONDOLA CRUISE

It doesn’t get more romantic than a peaceful gondola cruise with gorgeous views. The Gondola Company offers cruises through the Coronado Cays. There, you can enjoy beautiful views of the bay and gorgeous multi million dollar homes. It’s a great alternative if you want to avoid a crowded restaurant.

Coronado Cays

$165-195 per couple

February 11-14

www.gondolacompany.com

COUNTY-WIDE ROAD TRIP

Feeling a bit more adventurous? Take a one-day road trip across our diverse county and do something special in each location.

Start in the desert. Camp out or “glamp” in an RV under the stars the night before then watch the sunrise.

From the desert, head west up the mountains. Maybe you’ll get lucky and there’ll be snow up there. If not, enjoy some classic apple pie. Or visit unique places like the California Wolf Center in Julian.

Afterwards, head down to the valleys, stop by at a local casino and try your luck even if it’s just $20 bucks. You could hit it big.

From there, stop by at one of several lakes in the valleys such as Lake Jennings in Lakeside. Bring along a picnic basket and have a light lunch on a boat while enjoying the peace and beauty of nature. Or instead of a lake, go on a hike up Cowles Mountain and enjoy a picnic with a view.

Afterwards, take an afternoon nap in your RV and rest up for the last part of your day – a drive to the coast where you can watch the sunset along the beach or from a rooftop bar.

RV

$70-100 a night + mileage

www.cruiseamerica.com

STAYCATION

You can always take a staycation. Get away from the hustle and bustle and rent a cabin up in the mountains on AirBNB. It’s a great way to refresh your minds and hearts.

DANCE CLASS

Do you like dancing, but just don’t know how. Learn together by hitting the dance floor at a dance studio, not a club. Many salsa clubs or dance studios have classes every week. The Mary Murphy’s Champion Ballroom Academy has a Valentines Dance for $10 a person.

http://www.championballroom.com/home

“TOURISTS” FOR A DAY

Of course, Valentine’s Day can be spent with family and friends too. Pick a couple of local landmarks and be tourists for a day. Visit some cool spots that you haven’t visited in a while.

KARAOKE NIGHTY

You can also enjoy each other’s company by renting a private Karaoke room at a place like Karaoke 101 lounge complete with food and drinks.

Sing love songs all night and enjoy a friendly competition.

If you love these ideas but can’t schedule it on Valentine’s Day, don’t worry. Just give your loved one a bouquet of red roses and on each one, wrap a little note describing each experience above and schedule a date for later. Whatever you do, plan early to avoid the stress.