Everything coming & leaving Netflix in July 2017

Netflix is always giving us many reasons to get excited for a new month to start, and this July is no exception. The popular streaming site is adding some great new movies and series that will have you binge-watching the month away.
Coming to Netflix in July 2017:
Available July 1
Titanic
The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time
Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
Available July 2
El Chema season 1
Available July 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
Available July 4
The Standups season 1*
Available July 5
iZombie season 3
Available July 6
Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter
Available July 7
Castlevania season 1* Dawn Of The Croods season 4* Degrassi: Next Class season 4* Luna Petunia season 2* 1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
Available July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
Available July 9
Lion
Available July 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
Available July 14
Friends From College season 1* To The Bone* Chasing Coral* Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile*
Available July 15
Rake season 4 West Coast Customs season 4
Available July 17
Uncertain Glory
Fittest On Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl’s Story
Available July 18
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce season 3 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Available July 20
Pretty Little Liars season 7B
Available July 21
Ozark season 1* Last Chance U season 2* The Worst Witch season 1*
Available July 22
Railroad Tigers
Available July 24
Victor
Available July 25
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special* Munroe Island
Available July 28
The Incredible Jessica James* Daughters Of Destiny season 1* The Adventures Of Puss In Boots season 5*
Available July 31
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series season 4
Leaving Netflix in July 2017:
Leaving July 1
Blazing Saddles
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
Flicka 2
9/11: Stories In Fragments
Secrets: The Sphinx
Batman
Working Girl
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
An Unmarried Woman
Hello, Dolly!
MacGyver seasons 1-7 Ghost Whisperer seasons 1-5 Futurama season 6 Day Of The Kamikaze
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
The Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission
Titanic’s Final Mystery
Samurai Headhunters
America’s Secret D-Day Disaster
Black Wings
Blondie’s New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Death Beach
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
American Pie Presents: Beta House
Hugo
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
While You Were Sleeping
Kate & Leopold
El Dorado
Leaving July 3
The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice
Leaving July 6
Los Heroes del Norte seasons 1 - 2
Leaving July 11
Opposite Field
Leaving July 12
Sleeping Beauty
Adventures of Pepper and Paula
In the Basement
Leaving July 13
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Leaving July 15
Lessons for a Kiss
All That Glitters
What's the biggest movie or series missing from this list for you? Let us know on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV and happy binge-watching!