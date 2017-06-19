Actor Miles Teller arrested in Pacific Beach for drunk and disorderly behavior

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - Actor Miles Teller was arrested early Sunday morning after exhibiting drunk and belligerent behavior in Pacific Beach.

Teller, who has acted in movies such as Whiplash, War Dogs, and Fantastic Four had reportedly been partying with a group of guys that night, according to TMZ.

According to San Diego Police Department officer Billy Hernandez, police came into contact with Teller, who was standing on the sidewalk of the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard near Grand Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m.

JUST IN: Actor Miles Teller arrested in Pacific Beach for being drunk in public. pic.twitter.com/7GhQZvQ9B1 — Jason Martinez (@10NewsJason) June 19, 2017

Upon questioning, Teller became uncooperative with police and lost his balance, nearly falling into the street.

Cops brought Teller to a detox center in an attempt to sober him up against his will, and upon arrival was rejected by staff due to his unwillingness to follow directions.

Subsequently, Teller was arrested for being drunk in public and was released without bail.