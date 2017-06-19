Actor Miles Teller arrested in Pacific Beach for drunk and disorderly behavior

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - Actor Miles Teller was arrested early Sunday morning after exhibiting drunk and belligerent behavior in Pacific Beach.
Teller, who has acted in movies such as Whiplash, War Dogs, and Fantastic Four had reportedly been partying with a group of guys that night, according to TMZ.
According to San Diego Police Department officer Billy Hernandez, police came into contact with Teller, who was standing on the sidewalk of the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard near Grand Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m.