ESCONDIDO (CNS) — County public health officials are looking for people who may have come in contact with a bat found at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 10:45 a.m. that later tested positive for rabies.

Wild bat found inside Safari Park tests positive for rabies

The wild bat was not one that is in the habitat at the Safari Park. Park visitors who had no physical contact with the bat are not at risk for rabies.

The bat was found at the base of the public elevator in the African Loop near the hot air balloon ride. There is only one public elevator in the park.

A trained staff member collected the bat safely. The County Public Health Laboratory confirmed the bat was infected with rabies.

If you or someone in your family or group were in the area of the elevator and stairs on May 7 before 10:45 a.m. and had direct contact with the bat, or you know of someone who may have touched the bat, you are urged to contact County Public Health Services as soon as possible at (619) 692-8499.

“Human rabies is usually fatal without prompt post-exposure vaccine and treatment,” said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, County interim public health officer. “Rabies transmission can happen from a bat bite or if a bat’s saliva comes in contact with a cut or abrasion, or with mucous membranes, such as the eyes, nose or mouth. Although bats can carry rabies, they are an important part of nature in San Diego County. It is important to respect the space of wildlife and do not touch them.” So far in 2025, the County has detected three rabid bats in the County. There are many species of bats found in San Diego County that feed on insects such as mosquitos. Other bat species feed on nectar from plants and pollinate them in the process. You may see bats occasionally around sunset when they are most active.

It is important to appreciate wildlife from a safe distance and not touch them. If you do come in direct contact with a bat, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and get medical advice immediately.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease that is most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

Symptoms of rabies in people can take weeks to months to develop after being exposed to a rabid animal. Once symptoms develop, rabies is almost always fatal. However, prompt post-exposure treatment following exposure to the virus will prevent the disease.

