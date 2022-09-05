Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Sept. 5, 2022: Heat continues!

8 a.m. forecast for Sept. 5, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 12:25 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 15:25:21-04

Strong high pressure will continue the heat wave through the middle of the week. We're expecting 80s along the coast with low 100s in our inland valleys.

For next weekend, another tropical system to the south, will increase the moisture levels and humidity, along with the chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Showers could linger early next week, but the strong ridge over the West will be much weaker and eventually give way to a weak trough near the Coast. This should set us up for dryer and cooler weather. as we move through next week.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 83-89
Inland: 97-106
Mountains: 91-102
Deserts: 106-114

