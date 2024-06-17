81 million Americans face oppressive heat, while 2 states brace for snow

In the U.S., over 81 million Americans are facing heat advisories as an oppressive heat wave sweeps the U.S. The warmth will be felt up and down the Eastern part of the country.

Anyone east of the Mississippi River should be paying attention to local weather advisories and warnings.

The record-breaking heat will stick around for a prolonged period and is expected to last all week. At the same time, two states are expecting snow. Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of Idaho and Montana on Monday.

Out West, California is battling wildfires.

But those Eastern states under heat advisories should take extra precautions this week. There seems to be no relief overnight, which is when risks for heat exhaustion or illness come into play.

With heat being the No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S., people should not ignore signs of suffering.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, cold pale and clammy skin, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness and dizziness. But when things progress into heat stroke territory, health risks can turn dangerous or even deadly.

Symptoms of heat stroke include a high body temperature of 103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, hot, red or damp skin, headache, dizziness and nausea.

People should take steps to stay hydrated and cool. Cooling centers will open in several cities for those in need of relief.