50,000 air bags are stolen every year, costing insurance companies and owners

Howard County Police in Maryland recovered more than 30 stolen air bags in the back of one vehicle, illustrating a trend some say is one the rise.

Most recent numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau say there are about 50,000 air bags stolen each year in places like Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Detroit and Baltimore — accounting for $50 million worth of losses for vehicle owners and their insurers.

Seth Hoffman from the Howard County Police Department says unlike catalytic converters, taking air

bags from a vehicle is an easier process.

"This is not terribly uncommon to see hauls like this. So they'll go around to high-density residential neighborhoods or other areas where there are a lot of vehicles, and they'll hit as many cars as they can in the time allowed, and they're in and out in a matter of minutes," said Hoffman.

The NICB estimates stolen air bags can demand anywhere between $50-$200 on the black market, but for drivers who need them replaced the price is much higher — costing $1,500 on the low end and $6,000 on the high end.

"These victims are having to replace these air bags, replace these windows, their car's out of commission. So it's really a huge deal for these victims," he said.

It could be a potentially huge payday for shady auto shops.

Hoffman says protecting yourself from this particular type of theft is hard if you don't have a garage, but suggests using an alarm system and "steering wheel club" if you often park on the street.

"Especially if you own one of the vehicles that is most targeted, such as Hondas and Toyotas, a club would be a good investment, because that is a deterrent," he said.

While crime nationwide has been on a downward trend, vehicle-theft numbers have been moving in the wrong direction. And last year, vehicle thefts increased about 1% nationwide and have risen steadily since 2019, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.