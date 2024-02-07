Teen dies after drowning in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium

A 19-year-old man died over the weekend from drowning in the lake outside of Southern California's SoFi Stadium, authorities have said.

The man entered the six-acre Rivers Lake Friday night while musician and DJ Illenium played a sold-out concert in the Inglewood venue. Police officers assigned to work the event said they saw the man swimming in the lake just before 9:30 p.m., but at one point, he went underwater and didn't resurface, the city's police department said.

An immediate search ensued with the help of divers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, LA County Fire lifeguards, and helicopter and drone support. This led to the man's body being recovered from the lake shortly before 11 p.m., and despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inglewood Police Lt. Cilia Islas told Deadline the incident is believed to have been an accidental drowning. This marks the second drowning in Rivers Lake since July 2022, when another unidentified man died after jumping in. Security had lost sight of that man when he moved toward the center of the body of water, and his body was recovered hours later, per Deadline.

Rivers Lake has a depth of 15 feet and holds close to 11 million gallons of water. It captures rainwater to sustainably water all of the Hollywood Park entertainment complex's greenery and to feed its multiple waterfalls, including one that reaches 12 feet tall.

